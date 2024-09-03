Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

