Reviewing Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $4.13 billion 0.02 -$4.21 million ($0.07) -22.57 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proficient Auto Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Yatra Online currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -7.62% -1.31% -0.79% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.