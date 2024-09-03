RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.66% of RF Acquisition worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of RF Acquisition by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 3,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RFAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

