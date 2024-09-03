Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,170 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $309,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

