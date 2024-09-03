Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $190,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.43. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

