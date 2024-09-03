Rhumbline Advisers Has $365.93 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of McDonald’s worth $365,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

