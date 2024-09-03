Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,753 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of American Tower worth $218,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.19. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $236.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

