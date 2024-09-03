Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,255 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,595 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Adobe worth $496,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $574.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $551.33 and a 200-day moving average of $518.35.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

