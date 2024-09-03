Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,707 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,997,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $687,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

