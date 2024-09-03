Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,545 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $356.10 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

