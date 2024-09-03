Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,853,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,566. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 306,551 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

