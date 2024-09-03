Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKLB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 3,648,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,968. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

