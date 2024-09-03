Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lessened by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,766. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $313.92.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073 shares of company stock valued at $273,720. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

