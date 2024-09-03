Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.46

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$163.46 and last traded at C$163.46, with a volume of 77274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$162.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$143.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

