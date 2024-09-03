Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

RPRX stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

