RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 323,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,631. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

