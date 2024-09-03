RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lowered its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 540,381 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 2.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 0.36% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

