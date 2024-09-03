RWC Asset Management LLP Has $539,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

