RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 227.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 166.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

