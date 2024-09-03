RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

