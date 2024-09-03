Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,574. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

