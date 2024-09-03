SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Down 0.9%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.80 ($18.67) and last traded at €16.88 ($18.76). Approximately 29,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.04 ($18.93).

SAF-Holland Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Free Report)

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.