Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.60

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFSHF
Safestore Price Performance
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.