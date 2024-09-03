SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $95.93 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008395 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,449.67 or 1.00135209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01436106 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $42.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

