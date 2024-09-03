SALT Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.85 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $21.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008576 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,872.33 or 0.99902914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01436106 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $42.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

