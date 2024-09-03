Sanctum Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.07 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for $156.18 or 0.00274834 BTC on major exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $165.46 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,059,409 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,059,229.32269598. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 166.27689961 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,097,486.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

