Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.49 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1,548.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.14 or 0.04238086 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,874,665,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,086,170 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

