Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $911.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,875,240,393 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,654,970 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

