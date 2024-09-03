Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Saul Centers Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $40.82. 32,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,785. The company has a market cap of $985.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

