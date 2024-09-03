Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.05

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.05 and last traded at C$20.05, with a volume of 36723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

Savaria Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.74.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9071884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

