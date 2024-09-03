SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Trading Up 2.9%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.31 and last traded at $233.20. 131,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 931,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

