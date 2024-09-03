Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.15.

TSE CM opened at C$78.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.45. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$79.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

