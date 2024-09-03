Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

SRP opened at GBX 174 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.82. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 196.40 ($2.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

