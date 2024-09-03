Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 9%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 1,427,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,762,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 13.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

