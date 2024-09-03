Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,380 ($44.44).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
