Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Rises By 13.3%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Agile Group Stock Performance

AGPYY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

