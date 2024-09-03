Short Interest in Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Rises By 13.3%

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Agile Group Stock Performance
AGPYY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.
Agile Group Company Profile
