Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Rises By 8.9%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 883,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $189,921.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at $248,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 33,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,047,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Price Performance

American Vanguard stock remained flat at $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 24,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,816. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

