Short Interest in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Increases By 7.6%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.74. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 115,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

