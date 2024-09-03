Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 9.0%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 12,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

