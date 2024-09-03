Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 9.0%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of BayCom
BayCom Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 12,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.04.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
