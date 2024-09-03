Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declines By 10.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 16.05. 58,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,061. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.58.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

