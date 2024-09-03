Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Grows By 6.0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 26,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

