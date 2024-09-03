Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 5.5%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.