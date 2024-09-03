Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 5.5%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
Shares of BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About BTC Digital
