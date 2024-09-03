Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Drops By 5.9%

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 712,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 410,148 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

CDLR stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 2,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

