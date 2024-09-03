Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Declines By 11.5%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

CITEW stock remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,962. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

