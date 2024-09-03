Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Declines By 10.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,528. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

