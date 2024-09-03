Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Declines By 10.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Chimerix Stock Down 7.0 %

CMRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 538,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

