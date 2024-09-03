Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreases By 11.6%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CMPR stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,064. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. Cimpress has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,316. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 166.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

