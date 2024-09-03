Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Rises By 11.0%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CME traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,986,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

