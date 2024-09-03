Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Declines By 7.3%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.3 %

CNS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

