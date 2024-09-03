Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Decreases By 5.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 740,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

